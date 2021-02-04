Des Moines Playhouse Announces Auditions for THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Auditions for the family show The Velveteen Rabbit will be held virtually with an audition video submission deadline of 6:00 PM, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Callbacks will be in person at the theatre by appointment only, Feb. 16-17, 2021. All actors and directors are required to wear a face mask or shield at callbacks. Questions about auditions should be directed to Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman, 515.974.5354.

Details about the video auditions are online at dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition . The Playhouse uses Casting Manager. The Casting Manager information page includes a show synopsis and character breakdown, audition sides to be used in the video audition, and Playhouse COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Velveteen Rabbit contains feature roles for 5 actors, ages 10-60. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, The Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. The Velveteen Rabbit is directed by Charissa Hamel.

Some Enchanted Evening and The Velveteen Rabbit will be in repertory, alternating weeks, with The Velveteen Rabbit performances at 7:00 PM Fridays and 1:00 PM Saturdays and Sundays, Apr. 16-18 and Apr. 30-May 2, 2021.

When a child loves a toy, that toy becomes real to the child. But is there any magic that can make a toy truly real? The Velveteen Rabbit has been loved by generations of families.

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.