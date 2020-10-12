Des Moines Playhouse Announces Auditions for MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Live Radio Play

The video submission deadline is 6:00 PM, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Auditions for the holiday show, Playhouse on Air Presents: Miracle on 34th Street, will be held virtually with an audition video submission deadline of 6:00 PM, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Details about the video auditions are online at dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition. Callbacks will be in person at the theatre by appointment only, Oct. 20-21, 2020. Questions about auditions should be directed to Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman, 515-974-5354.



Miracle on 34th Street contains feature roles for 5 men and women, ages 16-70, and 1 girl, age 8-12. Performances are Dec. 4-20, 2020. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, The Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. Miracle on 34th Street is directed by Katy Merriman.



Playhouse on the Air presents the live radio telling of the holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street. Young Susan Walker has been raised by her well-meaning mother, Doris, not to believe in Santa Claus. When their lives intersect with Kris Kringle, the man hired by Doris to play Santa at Macy's department store, the two must grapple with whether they believe he is truly Santa Claus. After a jealous Macy's employee frames Kris for an assault and has him placed in an institution, attorney Fred Gailey must prove to Doris, Susan, and a court of law that Kris is the real Santa.



The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For up-to-date audition information and general guidelines, visit the Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact the Playhouse at 515-277-6261.

