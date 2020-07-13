Des Moines Playhouse Adds Performance of Live Theatre Drive-In: ROUNDING THIRD

The Des Moines Playhouse has added a performance of Live Theatre Drive-In: Rounding Third, on Tuesday, July 14, at 7:00 PM. Shows are free - donations are accepted - but reservations are requested due to limited availability. Reservations are available online at dmplayhouse.com or by calling The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.

In Rounding Third, Don (Chris Ennis) is a coach who believes that winning is what is most important in baseball, and he is all about the game. Michael (Nathan Jorgensen) is his assistant coach and a businessman who believes that kids should have fun when they play baseball. Don's kid is the team's star pitcher. Michael's kid can barely remember to keep his shoelaces tied. These conflicting personalities instantly clash. Shows are 7:00 PM, Wednesdays-Sundays, through July 26, plus the added 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 14, performance.

Also this summer at Live Theatre Drive-In:

Miss Electricity, 10:00 AM, Saturdays, July 25-Aug. 15, 2020: Ten-year-old Violet is determined to show the world, not to mention the cool kids at school, just how special she is. Youths ages 5 and up and their families can stay after the show for 45 minutes of fun, outdoor theatre games.

The Roommate, 7:00 PM, Thursdays-Sundays, July 31-Aug. 16, 2020: Sharon finds her life turned upside down when she welcomes a new housemate who has secrets.



Reservations for all performances are available online at dmplayhouse.com or by calling The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261. The Playhouse also offers standby for all shows. Guests without reservations can come to the theatre one hour before curtain. Standby guests will be parked in available spaces starting 30 minutes prior to the show.

Live Theatre Drive-In evening performances are sponsored by Edward Jones , EMC Insurance, Fareway, ITA Group, and MidAmerican Energy. Miss Electricity is sponsored by Nationwide and Fareway.

The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You

For more information about The Playhouse and Live Theatre Drive-in, contact The Playhouse at 515-277-6261.