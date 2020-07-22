Des Moines Performing Arts Center Reschedules Willis Broadway Series

As the Des Moines Performing Arts Center continues to keep its doors shut during the current global health crisis, they have made the decision to reschedule their upcoming Willis Broadway series, according to the Des Moines Register.

Shows are expected to resume for the series in February with the national tour of Tootsie. Three shows from the end of the 2019-2020 season, My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit and Bernadette Peters in Concert are set to be rescheduled in 2021 as well.

As the Des Moines Register reported, the current 2020-2021 shows and dates are:

"Tootsie," Feb. 23-28.

"Cats" (season add-on) March 9-14.

"Rent" (season add-on) April 2 and 3

"Hadestown," April 20-25.

"To Kill A Mockingbird," July 6-11.

