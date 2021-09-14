Des Moines Performing Arts Announces Vaccination Policy

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced new health policies for audiences attending indoor events in advance of live performances returning to the organization's venues. Beginning September 25 and continuing for the foreseeable future, all guests planning to attend a performance inside a DMPA venue must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, all audience members must wear a mask at all times inside a DMPA venue unless enjoying refreshments within DMPA's designated areas.

Ticket holders are encouraged to visit our COVID-19 information page for more details regarding these policies. The organization will regularly review and update its audience policies.

In addition to the new health policies, DMPA has updated several elements of the Civic Center's infrastructure to address COVID-19 related concerns. This includes updating HVAC systems with industry leading MERV 13 filters, adjusting for increased fresh air circulation and adding portable air filtration systems in key areas of the Civic Center. Other enhancements include additional hand sanitizing stations, protective guards around concession areas and implementation of touchless transaction options.

"The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff will always be our top priority," said Jonathan Brendemuehl, Director of Communications for Des Moines Performing Arts. "Over the past 18 months our colleagues have been working with health experts and industry leaders to guide our policies. These policies are our best efforts to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone."

Learn more at https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/.