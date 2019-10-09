DM Playhouse Turns 100 With Birthday Bash, Nov. 8-9

The Des Moines Community Playhouse is turning 100 and throwing a Birthday Bash for Greater Des Moines, Nov. 8-9, 2019, at the Playhouse. Some events are free, and some have a nominal charge.



Friday, Nov. 8, is the Ultimate Cast Party in the Kate Goldman Theatre. Traditionally, cast parties are a chance for actors, technicians, and their families to celebrate the hard work that has gone into a show. The Playhouse's Ultimate Cast Party is an open house for anyone who has ever been a part of the Playhouse in any capacity including audience members. The event includes cast party food (Twizzlers, cookies, and more), cash bar, open mic, and Broadway karaoke. Guests will have a chance to sign a giant retirement card for artistic director emeritus John Viars who is completing his 37-year tenure at the Playhouse. Guests will also add their first show as audience member or volunteer to a timeline. The Ultimate Cast Party is free and open to the public.



The Celebration of the Century takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9. The evening begins at 5:30 PM with a Gala Dinner. Food stations by Tasteful Dinners will allow guests to mingle, sit down and chat, and move on to other groups of friends. At 7:00 PM, performers from the past and present as well as emerging artists will take the audience through the Playhouse's 100 years in music. Viars' contributions to the theatre will be celebrated as he is inducted into Playhouse Legends. After the show, audience members and performers will be invited to an afterglow where the party and socializing continue with karaoke, theatre stories, and final goodbyes to Viars. The Celebration of the Century is $60 for a dinner-and-show combination, and $20 for show only.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about the Playhouse and the 100th Birthday Bash, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.



100th Birthday Bash Events: November 8-9, 2019



Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

5:30-11:00 PM Ultimate Cast Party



Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

5:30 PM Dinner

7:00 PM Show

9:15 PM Afterglow



100th Birthday Bash Tickets



Friday, Nov. 8, 2019: Free, no reservations needed



Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019: $60 dinner and show, $20 show only



To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 5031





