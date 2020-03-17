DM Playhouse Suspends Performances and Classes

The Des Moines Playhouse will be closing its doors starting Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020, in accordance with local, state, and federal recommendations.



The following performances and programs through at least Apr. 12, 2020, are affected.

Performances of Singin' in the Rain were suspended starting Sunday, Mar. 15. The Playhouse will let the public know the show's new dates when determined. Tickets for performances originally scheduled Mar. 15-Apr. 4 will be honored at the new performances.

Spring Break workshops, Mar. 16-20, were canceled.

The Performance Academy Frozen Kids shows, Mar. 20-21, are canceled.

The spring theatre class session, including Spectrum Stories, are suspended. Classes scheduled to start Mar. 28 will resume as soon as possible in April.

The Friday Funday performance of The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Apr. 3, is canceled.

The Teen Theatre Workshops, Audition Series: Monologue Selection with Erin Horst on Mar. 28 and Audition Series: Dance Basics with Megan Helmers on Apr. 4, are canceled.

All rehearsals and volunteer opportunities have been canceled at least through Apr. 12.

At this time, both spring Best of Broadway tours are proceeding as scheduled although it is anticipated New York theatres will remain closed beyond the currently stated Apr. 12 date.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse contact David R. Kilpatrick, executive director, at 515.974.535.





