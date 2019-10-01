DM Playhouse Offers Spectrum Stories

Join the Des Moines Playhouse for Spectrum Stories, Saturdays through Oct. 26, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Registration is $5 per participant at the door. Pre-registration is available online at dmplayhouse.com and is highly encouraged although drop-ins are welcomed. Students may come to one or multiple sessions during the semester. Spectrum Stories is sponsored by Fareway Meat & Grocery.

Open to any student, Spectrum Stories is a theatre class experience designed for the unique interests and needs of students on the autism spectrum. Through storytelling, creative play, social interaction, and non-verbal communication, students work on social skills, flexible thinking, self-expression, empathy for others, and self-confidence. Siblings and friends are welcome as well.

Now in its third year, Spectrum Stories was developed with the guidance of Professor Gretta Berghammer of the University of Northern Iowa and the Sturgis Youth Theatre. Classes will also be held in the winter, Jan. 4-Feb. 29, 2020, and the spring, Mar. 28-Apr. 25, 2020.

The Playhouse, now in its 101st season is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information on Spectrum Stories, contact Robin Spahr, education director, at 515-974-5365.

