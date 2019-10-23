DM Playhouse Holds Auditions for JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Nov. 4

Auditions for James and the Giant Peach will be held at the Des Moines Playhouse at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 4. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, the Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. Questions about auditions should be directed to Robin Spahr, 515-974-5365.



James and the Giant Peach contains feature roles for 3 men and 2 women, ages 16 and up; 1 boy, age 8-15; and an ensemble of young actors, ages 8-15. Performances are Jan. 3-29, 2020. James and the Giant Peach is directed by Nicholas Amundson.



A magical peach! An imprisoned boy! Giant talking insects! The incredible tale of James Henry Trotter will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escaping to a new and exciting world. Roald Dahl's story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization that reveals the wickedness of some, the goodness of others, and the indecision encountered by many when they are faced with crises. James and the Giant Peach is high adventure for the whole family!



The Playhouse, now in its 100th season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For up-to-date audition information and general guidelines, visit the Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact the Playhouse at 515-974-5365





