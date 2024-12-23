DIARY OF A WIMPY KID Comes to Des Moines Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Diary of a Wimpy Kid is coming to Des Moines Playhouse next month. Performances will run January 17 - February 2.

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. Jeff Kinney’s popular character takes center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical.

Will Greg’s plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school.

Note: Diary of a Wimpy Kid is performed in the John Viars Theatre. There will be 7:00 PM shows Fridays and 1:00 PM only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Season tickets now on sale. If ticket prices are keeping you away from this show, please call the ticket office at 515.277.6261, Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesday-Friday. The theatre company has supporters who want to make sure everyone gets a chance to see this production.

Comments