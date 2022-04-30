City Circle Theatre Company to Stage LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

City Circle Theatre Company will present award-winning musical based on the movie, Legally Blonde the Musical May 6-8 & 13-15 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $14-$29. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Additional Ticketing Information:

â€¢ Student Rush! Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, May 7. One night only!

â€¢ Groups of 10 or more save 15%! Contact the Box Office for more info.

COVID-19 Protocol

As of March 1, 2022, the City of Coralville no longer requires the use of masks in its public, indoor facilities. This is in accordance with the guidance of the CDC and Johnson County Public Health (JCPH). Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will still be made available in the Box Office during CCPA events. If you have any questions, please contact Patron Services at 319-248-9372.

View the cast list online: bit.ly/BLONDEccpa