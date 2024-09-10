City Circle Theatre Company Will Host Cabaret This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Circle Theatre Company will offer a sneak preview of their 2024–2025 productions in a special Cabaret September 20 & 21. This intimate event takes place in the lobby of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

Tickets are $25 each general admission, or reserve a Premium Table. For $125, you receive 4 tickets to the Cabaret, a reserved table closer to the performers, and you and your guests will receive the first round on the house! Guests will visit over catered hors d'oeuvres and drinks while Jason Sifford provides live musical accompaniment. Talented City Circle alumni will perform songs from the upcoming season. The entire affair is hosted by Rebecca Fields-Moffitt.

The bar opens at 7:00 PM, and entertainment begins at 7:30 PM.

