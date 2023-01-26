City Circle Theatre Company presents The Secret Garden - In Concert February 10, 11, & 12, 2023 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinee is at 2 PM. Tickets are available online at www.coralvillearts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday-Friday, noon-4:00 PM., and in-person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

A mysterious Yorkshire estate turns into a place of wonder for a young orphan when she is sent to live with her reclusive uncle. This Tony award-winning musical will captivate audiences as Mary discovers the magic that awaits her and her new friends in the enchanting Secret Garden. The show is based on the classic tale by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with award-winning music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Marsha Norman.

The cast of 24 performers hails from all around the Corridor and includes newcomers to City Circle as well as familiar faces.

Krista Neumann directs the show and is excited to bring this production to life.

"I was interested in directing a concert version of a musical because it presents a creative challenge that is different in some ways from doing a fully-staged show. It requires really focusing on the music and the storytelling. And my, oh my, wait until you hear the music. It is sublime!" Neumann says.

Audiences may be familiar with songs from the show without realizing they are from The Secret Garden, such as "A Bit of Earth," "How Could I Ever Know," and "Lily's Eyes."

"This is probably the most underrated musical from the early 90s Broadway period. There will be some "Eureka!" moments when the people hear a song in the show and say, 'Oh, that's where this is from!'" says Kent Keating, Music Director.

The Secret Garden - In Concert runs for one weekend only, February 10-12, 2023 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.