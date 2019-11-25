City Circle Theatre Company Presents ANNIE, December 6â€“15

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will present Annie on December 6-8 and 13-15, 2019 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Little Orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts in this fun-filled musical based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, she foils Miss Hannigan's evil conspiracies, adopts a lovable mutt named Sandy, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Annie features some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written including "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life." Cast members come from throughout the Corridor and range in age from 7 to 72.

City Circle veteran, Liz Tracey, directs this production and brought her own personal experiences to casting the show.

"In the original Broadway production of Annie, there were seven orphans including Annie. I grew up with six siblings, so seven did not feel like an "institutional" amount of kids for one woman to take care of. I decided to almost double the number of orphans to thirteen because I wanted Miss Hannigan (played by the delightful Mary Denmead) to feel trapped in the house with nowhere to turn for privacy," Tracey explains. "With thirteen kids, I was able to set up their bedroom in true dormitory style which gave me the ability to create a whole new look for the choreography of the iconic song "Hard Knock Life". Though I increased the number of girls in the cast, I still wanted to make sure that they would have very distinct personalities."

The title role is played by 10-year-old Camila Koch, who is from Iowa City and is in fifth grade. This is Camila's first City Circle production and she is bursting with excitement to play this role. Her canine co-star is Risky, a 7 year old Golden Retriever, who plays the dog Annie turns to for love and comfort when life gets hard. Risky's late mother played Sandy 7 years ago at Iowa City Community Theatre.

During the performances of Annie, City Circle will be collecting cash and gift card donations to benefit the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Anyone who donates will be entered to win tickets to an upcoming City Circle performance with winners drawn at each performance.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at coralvillearts.org, by phone at 319.248.9370, at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street in Coralville, or at the Coralville Recreation Center. Student Rush tickets will be available at the Box Office for the Saturday, December 7 one hour prior to the performance for $10 per ticket.





Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You