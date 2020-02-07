City Circle Theatre Company Announces 2020â€“2021 Season

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville is proud to announce its 2020-21 season. The season includes the play Puffs, a Potter-inspired comedy and spoof about secondary characters in a certain boy wizard's world; Elf The Musical, the modern-day Christmas classic based on the beloved film; a concert version of the Tony Award winning musical The Secret Garden; the provocative, electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening; and the outrageous musical comedy; Spamalot for the annual teen show.

City Circle Theatre Company is Coralville's community theatre and a resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. The Center is located at 1301 5th Street in Coralville. Season subscription packages will be available beginning July 1 through the CCPA box office at 319-248-9370 or at CoralvilleArts.org.

Here are the season details:

Puffs by Matt cox

September 25-27 and October 2-4, 2020

Calling all Potterheads! For seven years, a certain a boy wizard went to a certain school of magic and conquered evil. But in this story, the sorting hat assigns us to the house of Puffs where an ordinary American named Wayne and his school of magic pals Oliver and Megan wonder if conquering evil is in the cards for them. An unauthorized spoof of all things "Potter", this laugh-out-loud comedy gives audiences a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a certain magic school. Get out your wands and "Leviosa yourselves to Puffs!"

Elf The Musical

December 4-6 and 11-13, 2020

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toymaking abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. With songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, this modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

The Secret Garden in Concert

February 12-14, 2021

The enchanting classic story of forgiveness and renewal, The Secret Garden is a hauntingly beautiful musical based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. With book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Mary Lennox, a young British girl born and raised in Colonial India. When the 11-year-old's parents die in a cholera outbreak, she is sent to England to live with a reclusive uncle, his invalid son, and a host of ghosts, spirits, and lost souls who inhabit Mary's new home. With the help of the spirits, Mary and a young gardener uncover the mystery of the manor's magical garden, bringing life to the neglected estate as Mary's own personality blossoms alongside the flowers. Performed in concert format, The Secret Garden is a perfect show for all ages.

Spring Awakening

April 30 and May 1-2, 7-9, 2021

Inspired by Frank Wedekind's once-banned and still provocative German play from 1891, Spring Awakening is an electrifying rock musical by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. Set in late 19th-century Germany, this ground-breaking musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood as a group of young people struggle with questions of morality, sexuality, and self-identity. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll. Spring Awakening contains mature/sexual language, themes, and content.

Spamalot

June 25-27, 2021

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, this outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic "Monty Python and the Holy Grail". With book by Eric Idle and music and lyrics by Eric Idle and John Do Prez, Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons audiences worldwide are loving Spamalot. City Circle's annual teen show is silly fun for everyone.





