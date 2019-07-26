City Circle Announces Auditions For ANNIE August 23-24

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will hold auditions for Annie on Friday, August 23 from 6 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, August 24 from 9 am to 5 pm. Callbacks will be held Sunday, August 25 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Auditions and callbacks will take place at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Auditioners should prepare 16-32 bars of a song that shows off your voice and your ability to tell a story. Please bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

To schedule an audition, complete and submit the audition form at www.citycircle.org. Once you submit the form, the producer will contact you with your appointment time. Walk-ins are always welcome, but those with appointments will take priority.

Annie will be performed December 6-8 and 13-15 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Performance dates, times, and prices are available online: http://www.coralvillearts.org/calendar.aspx?EID=774.





