Ballets with a Twist to Bring COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW to The Bijou Theatre

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​The Bijou Theatre will present Ballets with a Twist's signature program Cocktail Hour: The Show, an evening of sparkling vignettes. The family-friendly, cabaret-style program will travel through time and around the world with original choreography, music, and costume design. Watch as “Shirley Temple,” “Bloody Mary,” “Roy Rogers,” and more spring off the menu and onto the stage.

Reserved seats are $50-$75. Two drink vouchers are included with the purchase of one ticket. Patrons can sip on a cocktail or mocktail (including a Bijou signature crafted specifically for Ballets with a Twist!) while enjoying the performance.

The Show

Ballets with a Twist's acclaimed signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show, harkens back to a time when entertainment was an engaging, vibrant social experience. Inspired by the likes of Busby Berkeley and Lucille Ball and infused with the exotic flavor of legendary Hollywood haunts Trader Vic's and Coconut Grove, this pop-centric production brings timeless American spirits to life.

Program highlights include

“Mai Tai” — REVIVAL — A volcano echoes in the distance as this Hawaiian island princess glides through a tropical paradise.

Sputnik” — A hip rockabilly remix and a rebellious attitude fuel this spunky cosmic caper.

“Shirley Temple” — A daring damsel frolics through her soda pop-fueled imagination to an after-school hip-hop soundtrack.

The Company

Marilyn Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and Costume Designer Catherine Zehr. Her company has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland's Playhouse Square and New York City's Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival. — "This troupe blends vaudeville flash and flair with tutus and pointe shoes." (The New York Times)

Stephen Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, most recently joining her alongside the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at its historic home venue. He has also accompanied such artists as Patti LaBelle, Norah Jones, and Sarah McLachlan, and has performed at internationally televised events such as the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television, and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Catherine Zehr is the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation “Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist” as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.

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