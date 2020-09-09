BWW Previews: COCKTAILS AND CABARET at Iowa Stage

An Evening of the Stars

What a year 2020 has been for the theatre community. At this time of year, we are usually celebrating the previous season and anxiously awaiting the first productions of a new season. Like so many theatre companies, Iowa Stage started the year of 2020 off strong with the debut of Robert John Ford's latest musical "Adore Us! Line." As they were getting ready to start performances of "The Cake," by Bekah Brunstetter, Iowa Stage found themselves having to postpone the show. What no one realized at the time, was the time it would take to be able to perform live again. Now Iowa Stage is looking at how to start providing theatrical opportunities to the community.

Over the spring, Iowa Stage provided their audience with interviews with local artistic directors on the impact COVID has had on their companies. When performances of their postponed production of "The Cake" weren't able to happen this summer, they partnered with Des Moines Playhouse, to present a drive-in staged reading of the production, which was a hit for those in attendance. As they transition into fall, they have some exciting opportunities coming up.

The first opportunity announced, is Iowa Stage's annual Cocktails and Cabaret fundraiser. This event is usually held in the spring but was put on hold due to being an in-person event. On September 12, they will be holding this fundraiser virtually and it is shaping up to be one that you won't soon forget. It will features stars from the big screen, Broadway, as well as stars from our local theatre scene. Local performances for the evening include Mary Bricker, Jonathan DeLima, John Earl Robinson, Tom Geraty, Kim & Dan Haymes, Kenton Jordan, Katy Merriman, Taylor Millar, Craig Peterson, and Adam Yankowy.

The evening will include a greeting from Stage and Screen actress Annette Benning who was recently on the blockbuster movie "Captain Marvel," and can be seen in the upcoming movie "Death On The Nile." She returned to the Broadway stage in 2019 in Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons" as Kate Keller, where she received a Tony Award Nomination as Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. The evening will also feature an interview with Tony nominee Laura Osnes and Timothy Shew. Osnes made her Broadway debut as Sandy Dumbrowski in "Grease" after competing in a nationally televised casting competition. She has gone on to perform as Hope Harcourt in "Anything Goes" and received Tony nominations for her performances as Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie & Clyde" and Cinderella in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella". Timothy Shew is known for being part of the original production of "Les Miserables" as a replacement for Jean Valjean and was most recently seen in the national tour of "Hello Dolly". The evening will also feature a song from opera singer and Broadway actor Roosevelt Credit who is known for his work in "Porgy & Bess" and "Showboat."

The evening will also feature three auctions that are happening in the Facebook event, which include a beautiful pearl necklace from Io a Diamond, a one week stay at a private condo in Colorado. The third auction is an experience that every theatre fan dreams of. This auction is for a virtual cocktail party for you and 5 of your friends with Timothy Shew and Laura Osnes. This cocktail party will let you find out what it's like to perform on Broadway from two people who grew up in the Midwest.

The second opportunity announced, is Iowa Stage's virtual season. They will be starting with a reading on September 17 of Jane Austin's "Persuasion," adapted by Resident Artist Company Member Kerry Skram. Iowa Stage shares in their press release, "Persuasion" tells the story of Anne Elliot, who was convinced to give up her engagement to a young sailor by her family. Ten years later, she crosses paths with her former fiancee, now Captain Wentworth in the Royal Navy, and old feelings are complicated by family loyalties." The series will continue in October with a production of "Tuesdays with Morrie" and continue in December with "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."

While COVID may have shut the doors at Iowa Stage this spring, they have found new ways to open them again. They are doing this by bringing their annual fundraiser online, as well as holding a virtual season. I look forward to these amazing opportunities. To find out more about Iowa Stage visit https://www.iowastage.org/

