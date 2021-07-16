Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Michael Garry will also conduct a master class on audition readiness on Sunday July 18 at 9AM for ten local vocalists.

Jul. 16, 2021  
BROADWAY AT THE IOWA Concert Runs This Weekend at the Iowa Theater

This weekend, the Iowa Theater will host BROADWAY AT THE IOWA, presented by four New York City Broadway vocalists traveling to Winterset to benefit the Iowa Theater.

Soprano Amy Justman (CAROUSEL, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), mezzo soprano Satomi Hofmann (THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), tenor Colin Anderson (CAROUSEL, THE BOOK OF MORMON), and bass baritone David Michael Garry (CAROUSEL, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) will perform favorite Broadway tunes (and more) from the vaudeville stage of Winterset's historic theater!

The program will last one hour, and the Iowa Theater will be open to full capacity for these performances.

David Michael Garry will also conduct a master class on audition readiness on Sunday July 18 at 9AM for ten local vocalists. Learn more about this opportunity by clicking here, and the option to observe the master class here.

Purchase tickets for the concert here.


From This Author Stephi Wild