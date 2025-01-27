BILLY THE GOAT Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Billy the Goat is headed to Des Moines Playhouse next month. The performances are set for February 14. Find out if Billy can trick the silly old troll and become the Greatest Of All Time.

Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6! Great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families.

Join Edgar Allan Crow and the Adventure Clubhouse crew as they dramatize a favorite story using their imaginations and the costume pieces and props they find in their Magic Trunk. Children learn the Adventure Clubhouse secret handshake, open the Magic Storybook, and listen for the word of the day. A new story is presented each month!

Comments