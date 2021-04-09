A LOVE OFFERING A Co-Production Between Des Moines Playhouse & Pyramid Theatre Announced

The Des Moines Playhouse and Pyramid Theatre Company present A Love Offering by Jonathan Norton, June 4-20, 2021. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com and by phone at 515.277.6261. An opening night livestream and video-on-demand dates will also be offered.



Mortality, relationships, loyalty, love, honor, trust, assumptions, bias, family, how we treat caregivers, and dealing with dementia are all themes in A Love Offering by Norton, playwright of Mississippi Goddamn which was produced by Pyramid Theatre Company in 2017. Pyramid Theatre's production artistic director, Tiffany Johnson, said the play, "reminds us we can't change what we are taught but we can change what we believe." Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman added that we "don't know what's going on in others' lives so we need to treat each other with grace and look at things from another's perspective."



T'Wana Jepson has been bit before. And scratched. And kicked. And punched. And called every dirty word in the book. But so has her co-worker and work mama, Miss Georgia. It comes with the territory as a nurse's aide caring for patients with Alzheimer's and dementia. You learn to not take it personally and to lean on your co-workers for support. But after T'Wana is attacked by the patient in E 204, something happens that threatens the bonds of trust and friendship. A Love Offering is directed by Johnson and Merriman.



Johnson said of the collaboration, "This play addresses issues important to all audiences. It is a first step to having the conversations that art provokes. It can help our community understand, communicate, and reshape perspectives if necessary."



