A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens 101st Season At Des Moines Community Playhouse

The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sept. 6-29, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is sponsored by Infomax Office Systems.



Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro (Zachary Smith), a penniless clerk who learns that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D'Ysquith banking family. After the ruling Lord dismisses Monty's claim of being a relative, the eight D'Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. A single actor (Brett Spahr) plays all the eccentric heirs, which adds to the merriment.



The Playhouse cast includes Sarah Florian, Austin Garner, Gina Gedler, Courtney Kayser, Ann Kramer, Derek Phelps, Hunter Quint, Sophie Rounds, Maggie Schmitt, Zachary Smith, and Brett Spahr. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is directed by John W. Viars with music direction by Brenton Brown and choreography by Alison Shafer.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about the Playhouse and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.



The Des Moines Playhouse Production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder Performances: September 6-29, 2019

7:30 PM Wednesday-Saturday

2:00 PM Sunday



The Des Moines Playhouse Production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder Tickets

Ticket prices start at $29

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312







