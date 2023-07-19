Youth Repertory Ensemble's FOOTLOOSE Comes to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Performances run July 27-30.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Youth Repertory Ensemble's FOOTLOOSE Comes to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Aspiring performers, designers, and technicians will come together July 27–30 to make theater magic in this summer’s Youth Repertory Ensemble’s production of "Footloose" at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

The program, now in its 24th year, is an intensive five-week conservatory training for youth interested in a career in the performing arts and remains the only professional training program of its kind in the Pikes Peak region. The Ensemble is an inclusive and supportive space as students explore and experiment with the theatrical form through a carefully designed combination of rehearsals and class work. Alumni of the program can be seen from Broadway to Hollywood, on stage, on screen, and behind the scenes.

This year’s Ensemble, made up of 32 teens between the ages of 14 and 18, auditioned and interviewed to earn their spot.

“These young people are tremendously talented,” said Chris Sheley, the Fine Arts Center’s Interim Producing Artistic Director. “It is so rewarding to nurture their love of theater and help guide the next generation of performing artists. We are so excited about what’s to come for this special group.”

The community is invited to celebrate the hard work of these students July 27–30 when the program culminates with the production of "Footloose," a musical that celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom found through communication, and the power of forgiveness.

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie | Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford Music by Tom Snow | Lyrics by Dean Pitchford Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinma




