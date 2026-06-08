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Will Burkart to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver

The LA-based comedian brings his nationwide tour to the historic Landmark location.

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Will Burkart to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver

Comedian Will Burkart, who headlined the Netflix Is A Joke festival and amassed over 150 million social media views, will perform a multi-night run at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver. Performances will take place o Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM; Friday, June 12 at 7:15 and 9:15 PM; Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.

Will Burkart is a Los Angeles based standup comedian and actor. After growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, he moved out to Los Angeles and quickly established himself as one of the hardest working young comics on the scene. Given the massive popularity of his stand-up clips on social media, Will's fan base has skyrocketed over the past few years amassing over 500k followers and more than 150 million views.

In 2023, Will embarked on a forty-five-city nationwide tour selling out venues across the country. As the tour continues this year, Will also headlined the Netflix is a Joke festival.







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