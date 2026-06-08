Will Burkart to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver
The LA-based comedian brings his nationwide tour to the historic Landmark location.
Comedian Will Burkart, who headlined the Netflix Is A Joke festival and amassed over 150 million social media views, will perform a multi-night run at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver. Performances will take place o Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM; Friday, June 12 at 7:15 and 9:15 PM; Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.
Will Burkart is a Los Angeles based standup comedian and actor. After growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, he moved out to Los Angeles and quickly established himself as one of the hardest working young comics on the scene. Given the massive popularity of his stand-up clips on social media, Will's fan base has skyrocketed over the past few years amassing over 500k followers and more than 150 million views.
In 2023, Will embarked on a forty-five-city nationwide tour selling out venues across the country. As the tour continues this year, Will also headlined the Netflix is a Joke festival.
|
Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
|
Buena Vista Social Club
Buell Theatre (4/27-5/09) PHOTOS
|
Violet co-produced with Phamaly Theatre Company
Aurora Fox Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
|
The Great Gatsby
Buell Theatre (4/06-4/18) PHOTOS
|
ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
|
Bluey's Big Play
Buell Theatre (11/21-11/22) PHOTOS
|
What A Glorious Feeling!
Garner Galleria Theatre (11/07-4/04) PHOTOS
|
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Buell Theatre (3/09-3/21) PHOTOS
|
Venus in Fur
The Other Road Theater Project (12/04-12/12)
|
Firebringer
The Lincoln Center (9/11-9/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW