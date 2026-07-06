SNL Alum Alex Moffat to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark in Denver

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Alex Moffat will perform at Comedy Works Landmark Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11. Alex was a main cast member on Saturday Night Live for six seasons. He is best known for his impersonations of Joe Biden, Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper, Joe Scarborough amongst others, as well as his prolific original recurring Weekend Update character Guy Who Just Bought A Boat.

Alex appeared in the indie, Susie Searches as well as Holidate, the live action feature Clifford, Someone Great and the indie Opening Act. He recently wrapped on the feature film, Brewmance, alongside Kennedy McMann as well as Summer of '69, alongside Chloe Fineman.

On television, Alex can be seen in Bill Lawrence's Bad Monkey alongside Vince Vaughn now streaming on Apple TV+. He can also be seen in Showtime's Billions. Alex has lent his voice as the role of Jimmy in Disney's sequel Wreck-It Ralph 2 as well as the upcoming Daria re-boot.

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