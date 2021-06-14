Whitney Cummings' TOUCH ME TOUR is Coming to Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works Entertainment will present Whitney Cummings' Touch Me Tour coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $39.50 to $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Comedian Whitney Cummings has announced dates for her upcoming "Touch Me" stand up comedy tour. The fall leg of the tour will span more than 25 cities and will feature Cummings' signature take on the current culture and the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Touch Me" is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, "Can I Touch It" and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase "Touch Me", is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.

Over the past few months while larger theaters have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Whitney has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in smaller rooms in preparation for her massive "Touch Me" theatre tour. During these creative workshopping sessions, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand up, but also through physical touch- hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the "Touch Me" tour will be a big ole' party and celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today's society.

"Over the past year, I've had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we've all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me. I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn't even tell my therapist. I can't wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid," says Cummings.

Watch Whitney's announcement video below!