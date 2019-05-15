Wheeler Opera House Announces Summer Line-Up for SUNSET SESSIONS in The Vault at the Wheeler

The Wheeler Opera House has announced the line-up for its third annual summer series, Sunset Sessions. Performances will feature amazing music, spoken word, comedy and more. The events will be presented in The Vault (formerly the Wheeler Bar Lobby stage)-one of the best places to watch the sunset behind Aspen Mountain. Sunset Sessions events are free to the public. The bar opens at 7:00 p.m. and all performances begin at 8:00 p.m. More information is available at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

There will be a limited number of reserved tables available for purchase. Tables of 4 can be reserved in advance starting on Tuesday June 4th, and include a bottle of wine from the bar and a food platter from Aspen Public House.

"It's hard to believe this is already the third year of our Sunset Sessions series!" exclaims Wheeler Opera House Executive Director Gena Buhler. "We are so excited to have this free series back at the Wheeler, thanks to the support from the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT). From poetry to stand-up comedy, singer songwriters to family programming, the Sunset Sessions series has something for everyone in Aspen!"

Aspen Mountain Film Festival will close out the summer season at the Wheeler, with the festival lineup to be announced in July.





