WOKE UP! Comes to Stories on Stage Next Month

Stories on Stage will present "Woke Up!" Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. at The Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 and Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, 80204. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

“I Feel Like I Could Stand Here with You All Night and It Would Be the Worst Night of My Life” about selling racist antiques in Ohio by Denver’s Erika Krouse is one of the stories being performed. This story appears in the September issue of Cleaver, and also in the forthcoming collection, Save Me, Stranger, January 2025.

Betty Hart returns with Abner Genece and Larry Cahn making their Stories on Stage debut. Both Abner and Larry have numerous film and television credits to their name.

Abner Genece is an actor of Haitian descent, and grew up in Massachusetts, Ohio and Florida. He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York; and has appeared in stage productions in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver. Genece received an NAACP Theatre Award for his portrayal of Haitian leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines in the first installment of "For the Love of Freedom." He is also known for his work on such projects as Better Off Ted, Zeke and Luther, and Harry's Law.

Larry Cahn’s credits include the films “Lost Angeles,” and Freedom Writers” and television appearances in Longmire, The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy, The West Wing and Law & Order.

Join our wonderful actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

The term “woke” was popularized by the Black civil rights movement and gained widespread usage with Black Lives Matter movement. Determining if you’re “woke” involves reflecting on your awareness and actions regarding social justice and equality.

Celebrating their 24nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

