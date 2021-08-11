WELCOME TO BOULDER Announced This September at Fox Theatre

Slacker University presents WELCOME TO BOULDER with Matt Young & Gogimal at Fox Theatre on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Slacker University is coming to Boulder, CO, on Saturday, September 4th for their event Welcome To Boulder at the Fox Theatre. Welcome To Boulder will be a back to school event celebrating the return of students to campus post-covid, featuring DJs, dancing, and a nightclub-style production. Slacker University is a student owned and operated business that aims to provide safe and fun nightlife events for college students across the country.

The 4th will be the start of their Welcome To College Tour which will touch down at colleges across the country. This event is made possible by StudentCity - Don't settle for anything less than the best when it comes to your Spring Break, Summer Break, Winter Break or Fall Break trips.

Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.