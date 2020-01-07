Vortexx Events Presents MIDWINTER: A COLORADO NIGHT'S DREAM  At The Oriental Theater

Vortexx Events, Studio Friction, Vanilla Kink and Spark Erotic are thrilled to present MidWinter: A Colorado Night's Dream at The Oriental Theater for one night only - January 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM.)



A Colorado Night's Dream is a completely unique event blending live Stage Entertainment and erotic films. Spark Erotic, a Denver film company and partner in the production, is committed to producing local, ethical, female-directed, award-winning erotic films that showcase real-life partners, lovers and friends, featuring healthy relationships, real sexuality, and hot sex all in one.

Headlining the event are Chris & Melina international-touring trapeze artists and stars of Spark's latest film, which will see its worldwide premiere at the Oriental Theater for this event! They will be performing their aerial routine live on stage, as well as appearing in the film presentation, a combination that has not been shown anywhere else and lends a wholly unique aspect to this original production.

"I've been fascinated with sleep and dreams for years," said event producer Jessie Hanson. "Dreams are where our subconscious communicates itself to us -- they reveal our fantasies, fears, and desires and help us process our experiences. I wrote this production to play with the concept of how our best dreams show us what we can't see during our waking hours."

Show Synopsis: Do you ever wonder where dreams come from? MidWinter unpacks your dreams and replays them for you as they should be -- with live acrobats and aerialists, burlesque and comedy, and beautiful people in erotic films. The winter's hottest event walks you through your subconscious, as your sleeping mind turns your day into dreams--and explores all the silly, sexy, secrets hidden along the way!

MidWinter brings you live stage performances that combine with beautiful, award-winning erotic films ("Best Orgasm," BRIEF's Erotic Film Festival) from Denver film company Spark Erotic! Also featured is Lady January Frost, pro Domme and pro comedienne, letting us in on the hilarious aspects of her job; sexy dude duo Romeo Uncaged doing boylesque that will make your bottom half heat up; world-class acrobatics and sensual circus performances from Dragon Phoenix Duo; and the debut of trapeze pair and erotic-film couple Chris & Melina, who will be performing both live on stage AND on the screen in the world premiere of Spark's latest erotic film!

Join us on January 18 as the sexy, funny, amazing world that happens inside your head every night comes to life on the Oriental Theater stage.

Additional show sponsors include Studio Friction, Vanilla Kink and Spark Erotic.

This production is for adults age 21+.

Tickets are $25 each (general admission) or a reserved high top table for 4, is $150. At the Oriental Theater, 4335 E. 44th Ave, Denver, CO. Tickets are available online at www.theorientaltheater.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You