Vortexx Events Presents MIDWINTER: A COLORADO NIGHT'S DREAM

Vortexx Events, Studio Friction, Vanilla Kink and Spark Erotic present MidWinter: A Colorado Night's Dream at The Oriental Theater for one night only.

MidWinter: A Colorado Night's Dream is a completely unique event blending live Stage Entertainment and erotic films. Spark Erotic, a Denver film company and partner in the production, is committed to producing local, ethical, female-directed, award-winning erotic films that showcase real-life partners, lovers and friends, featuring healthy relationships, real sexuality, and hot sex all in one.

Headlining the event are Chris & Melina international-touring trapeze artists and stars of Spark's latest film, which will see its worldwide premiere at the Oriental Theater for this event! They will be performing their aerial routine live on stage, as well as appearing in the film presentation, a combination that has not been shown anywhere else and lends a wholly unique aspect to this original production.



"I've been fascinated with sleep and dreams for years," said event producer Jessie Hanson. "Dreams are where our subconscious communicates itself to us -- they reveal our fantasies, fears, and desires and help us process our experiences. I wrote this production to play with the concept of how our best dreams show us what we can't see during our waking hours."



Do you ever wonder where dreams come from? MidWinter unpacks your dreams and replays them for you as they should be -- with live acrobats and aerialists, burlesque and comedy, and beautiful people in erotic films. The winter's hottest event walks you through your subconscious, as your sleeping mind turns your day into dreams--and explores all the silly, sexy, secrets hidden along the way!



For more information visit www.theorientaltheater.com.





