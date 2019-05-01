Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of "The Language Archive" May 10 through June 16 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.



George is a man consumed with preserving and documenting the dying languages of far-flung cultures. Closer to home, though, language is failing him. He doesn't know what to say to his wife, Mary, to keep her from leaving him, and he doesn't recognize the deep feelings that his lab assistant, Emma, has for him.

The cast includes William B Kahn (George), Leslie Randle (Mary), Selena A. Naumoff (Emma), Christine Carter Kahane (Language Instructor), Darcy Kennedy (Alta), Ray Kemble (Reston) and Bruce Smith (Old Man).



Julia Cho's plays include, "The Language Archive" (2010 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize), "The Piano Teacher," "Durango," "The Winchester House," "BFE," "The Architecture of Loss" and "99 Histories." She has been a resident playwright at New Dramatists since 2004. Her work has been produced at The Public, Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, East West Players, and Silk Road Theatre Project, among others. Honors include the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Barrie Stavis Award, the Claire Tow Award for Emerging Artists, and the L. Arnold Weissberger Award. "Durango" was also named one of the Top 10 Plays of 2006 by Entertainment Weekly and one of the Best of 2007 by the The L.A. Times. She is an alumna of the Juilliard School and NYU's Graduate Dramatic Writing Program.





