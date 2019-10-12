Vintage Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of LOOPED

Based on real events, "Looped" takes place in the summer of 1965, when Tallulah Bankhead needed to redub - or loop - one line of dialogue for what would be her final movie. What starts out as a friendly visit to the studio quickly dissolves into a hilarious battle of wits and wills between the divine diva and the film's editor.

Vintage Theatre presents "Looped" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 with a preview performance on November 1, opening on November 2 and running through December 15. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 16 & Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.



Deborah Persoff stars as Tallulah Bankhead; Christian Mast is cast as Danny Miller and David Trimble as Steve.

In his review of "Looped" Boston Globe critic Don Aucoin wrote, "Tallulah Bankhead was the genuine article. She would have thrived in the age of Twitter. Tallulah swept grandly through her defiantly messy life, leaving a trail of memorable one-liners, apercus, and epigrams: "I'm as pure as the driven slush.'' "Only good girls keep diaries; bad girls don't have the time.'' "I read Shakespeare and the Bible, and I can shoot dice. That's what I call a liberal education.''

Matthew Lombardo is a New York based playwright whose work has earned him national recognition. Broadway credits include "High" starring Academy and Tony Award nominee Kathleen Turner at the Booth Theatre and "Looped" starring Valerie Harper in a Tony nominated performance as Tallulah Bankhead at The Lyceum Theatre. He is also the author of the Off-Broadway hit "Tea at Five", the one-woman Katharine Hepburn play which starred Kate Mulgrew at the Promenade Theatre. From 1991-1995, Mr. Lombardo literally spent time in "Another World", having written for the daytime drama which earned him a Writer's Guild Award for Outstanding Achievement.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You