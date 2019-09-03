Vintage Theatre presents "The Addams Family" September 13 through October 27 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, 80010. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 - $38 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before-keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The cast includes William B. Kahn (Gomez Addams), Liz Brooks-Larson (Morticia Addams), Eddie Schumacher (Uncle Fester), Tobi Johnson-Compton (Grandma), Alexa Marie Rodriguez (Wednesday Addams), Gabe Waits (Pugsley Addams), Gary Lewis (Lurch), Dough Herman (Mal Beineke), Faith Siobahn Ford (Alice Beineke), Elisha Horne (Lucas Beineke) and Emily Elliot (Grim Reaper). Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Caitlin Burn, Riley Holmes, Lauren Kotre, Misha McCulloch, Nick Martinez, Jenny Mather, Aaron Szindler, Andy Seracuse, Camryn Torres, and Ronan Viard.

In a prolific career spanning six decades, Charles Addams created several thousand cartoons, sketches and drawings, many of which were famously published in The New Yorker. But it was his creation of characters that came to be known as The Addams Family that brought Addams his greatest acclaim. This magnificent musical comedy is created by "Jersey Boys" authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party).





