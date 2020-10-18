Stream the production through November 8.

Vintage Theatre presents "Murderers" in your home through November 8! Order your tickets to this recorded, streaming performance online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

A link from ShowTix4U will be sent within 24 hours. The link is good for 48 hours from the first click. Click the link and watch the show on your chosen device!

Starring Mary Campbell as Lucy and Mari Geasair, reprising her 2008 role, as Minka! Gerald will be played by Troy Lakey.

In this trio of inter-connected monologues, Jeffrey Hatcher paints a picture of the Riddle Key Luxury Retirement Community that is both thrilling and hilarious. You'll meet three unlikely criminals: Gerald, Lucy, and Minka. Each one...a murderer! You already know whodunnit. Now get ready to find out why and how!

The stories:

The Man Who Married His Mother-in- Law

Margaret Faydle Comes to Town

Match Wits with Minka Lupina

