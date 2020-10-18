Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Vintage Theatre Presents MURDERERS

Article Pixel

Stream the production through November 8.

Oct. 18, 2020  

Vintage Theatre Presents MURDERERS

Vintage Theatre presents "Murderers" in your home through November 8! Order your tickets to this recorded, streaming performance online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

A link from ShowTix4U will be sent within 24 hours. The link is good for 48 hours from the first click. Click the link and watch the show on your chosen device!

Starring Mary Campbell as Lucy and Mari Geasair, reprising her 2008 role, as Minka! Gerald will be played by Troy Lakey.

In this trio of inter-connected monologues, Jeffrey Hatcher paints a picture of the Riddle Key Luxury Retirement Community that is both thrilling and hilarious. You'll meet three unlikely criminals: Gerald, Lucy, and Minka. Each one...a murderer! You already know whodunnit. Now get ready to find out why and how!

The stories:

  • The Man Who Married His Mother-in- Law
  • Margaret Faydle Comes to Town
  • Match Wits with Minka Lupina


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 15!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage College Top 15 Announced with Guest Judge Jackie Burns- Live Now!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 15!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Top 15 Announced Tonight at 8pm ET!