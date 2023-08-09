Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series to Present THE DADS - An Unforgettable Night of Hilarious Sketch Comedy

Get ready to double over in laughter as Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series proudly presents "The Dads," a sidesplitting sketch comedy show that promises an uproarious evening of entertainment. On August 30th at 7:30 PM, prepare to experience a show that will leave you in stitches.

Event Details:

Show: Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series Presents: The Dads

Date: August 30th, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Vintage Theatre

Location: 1468 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010

"The Dads" is an exhilarating and inventive sketch comedy show that showcases the comedic brilliance of Gary John Miller, Ben Hilzer, Sam Butler, and Jack Anderson. With a knack for crafting relatable and uproarious sketches, The Dads are set to deliver an evening of laughter that you won't want to miss.

From towns facing population problems to parking lot vigilantes, Proctologist conventions, and even concussed hockey players, "The Dads" tackle a range of hilarious scenarios with wit and flair. Their sketches promise to take you on a whirlwind tour of the absurdities of life, delivered through their signature blend of sharp writing and impeccable comedic timing.

Known for their web content and frequent live performances in the Denver area, The Dads have earned a reputation for leaving audiences in stitches. Their comedy album, "Good Kids Daad City," available for streaming, offers a taste of their comedic genius that you can enjoy anytime.

Tickets for "The Dads" are available now and can be purchased through vintagetheatre.org or at the venue box office. Prepare to laugh, chuckle, and guffaw as The Dads take the stage for a night of laughter you won't forget.

For more information about "The Dads" and the Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series, please visit Click Here or contact at info@vintagetheatre.org or (303) 856-7830

About Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series: The Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series is dedicated to bringing high-quality entertainment to Aurora, CO and the Denver metro area through a diverse range of performances, including comedy, music, and more. With a commitment to delivering memorable experiences for audiences of all ages, the Cabaret Series is a hub for artistic expression and community engagement.