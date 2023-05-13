Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month

The show will be on Saturday, May 20.
Comedy Works has announced that Vinnie Montez will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Saturday, May 20th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28.00.
As a 20 plus year veteran of law enforcement, his experiences as a cop and his Mexican heritage are the foundation for his comedy: you just can't make some of this stuff up. Vinnie got into comedy in 2007 as a means of addressing the stress and trauma of dealing with horrible situations.
His first comedy special debut was on Dry Bar Comedy, released in 2019, Vinnie Montez: Armed & Hilarious. With a focus on telling funny stories about being a police officer and promoting better mental health for the men and women in blue, he is a favorite at events around the nation.
