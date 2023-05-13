Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month

Comedy Works has announced that Vinnie Montez will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Saturday, May 20th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28.00.

As a 20 plus year veteran of law enforcement, his experiences as a cop and his Mexican heritage are the foundation for his comedy: you just can't make some of this stuff up. Vinnie got into comedy in 2007 as a means of addressing the stress and trauma of dealing with horrible situations.

His first comedy special debut was on Dry Bar Comedy, released in 2019, Vinnie Montez: Armed & Hilarious. With a focus on telling funny stories about being a police officer and promoting better mental health for the men and women in blue, he is a favorite at events around the nation.

