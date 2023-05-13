Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month

The show will be on Saturday, May 20.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 1 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14 Photo 2 Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14
2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist Photo 3 2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist
Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik Adds Third Show At Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works has announced that Vinnie Montez will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Saturday, May 20th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28.00.

As a 20 plus year veteran of law enforcement, his experiences as a cop and his Mexican heritage are the foundation for his comedy: you just can't make some of this stuff up. Vinnie got into comedy in 2007 as a means of addressing the stress and trauma of dealing with horrible situations.

His first comedy special debut was on Dry Bar Comedy, released in 2019, Vinnie Montez: Armed & Hilarious. With a focus on telling funny stories about being a police officer and promoting better mental health for the men and women in blue, he is a favorite at events around the nation.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations




RELATED STORIES - Denver

Nacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month Photo
Nacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Nacho Redondo will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Sunday, May 21 at 7:00 PM.

2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist Photo
2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist

The Denver Fringe Festival is a hub of creativity and innovation where artists from all around the world come together to showcase their talent. This year, the festival has taken a unique turn, with several shows focusing on history and its impact on our present-day lives.

Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hi Photo
Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill Concerts

On April 29, 2023, Capitol Hill Concerts had their season finale, a solo violin, multi-genre, sold-out concert by acclaimed composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy. Throughout the evening, Hardy shared stories from his upbringing in Harlem to his journey in Colorado.

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Photo
Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALA

On Thursday, April 20, Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Raul Murciano, Jr. & the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and young music students performed at El Sistema Colorado's first-ever amateur night fundraising gala at The Savoy Denver, with food prepared by Chef Yvonne Maatouk.


More Hot Stories For You

Nacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This MonthNacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month
2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist
Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill ConcertsEdward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill Concerts
Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALAPhotos: Edward W. Hardy, Colorado Mambo Orchestra, El Rasta Salsa, and More at El Sistema Colorado's First-Ever AMATEUR NIGHT GALA

Videos

Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents The Inheritance
Vintage Theatre (4/07-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come Fly with Me: Brian De Lorenzo Celebrates Sinatra
Summit Church (5/30-5/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer"
Su Teatro (5/07-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with the CJRO Sextet
Parsons Theatre (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Presents Rope
Louisville Center for the Arts (5/05-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "The White Chip"
Su Teatro (3/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra -The Trumpet Greats: A Tribute to Maynard, Miles & More
Arvada Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU