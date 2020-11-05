Vilar Performing Arts Center Announces Leftover Salmon Three Day Residency

Shows will take place Thursday-Saturday January 21-23, 2021.

Leftover Salmon will pick back up in 2021 for a special 3 day residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado on Thursday-Saturday, January 21-23. These will be intimate shows that are capped at 100 in the audience due to strict Covid-safe guidelines.

"We're excited not only for what this will bring in terms of connecting us during divisive times through quality performances, but also what it will do to keep the vitality of our industry alive," says Duncan Horner, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. "We've long been a favorite stop on tour for many artists - now we can be a center not just for the finished performance product, but as a place to safely isolate and create new ideas during this exceptionally difficult time." Read more about their COVID-19 Policy and Procedures HERE.

Since their earliest days as a forward thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix into their ever evolving sound, to their role as a pioneer of the modern jamband scene, to their current status as elder-statesmen of the scene, Leftover Salmon has been a crucial link in keeping alive the traditional music of the past while at the same time pushing that sound forward with their own unique style.

In October, they got the band back together for the Fall Maskerade 2020 for three sold out nights in Buena Vista, CO on the Surf Hotel's The LAWN. As their last show of 2020 and their first show back since March when they canceled everything to lock down, they made it extra tasty with plenty of debuts as Phish and Dead teasers throughout the sets. The energy was high whether you were one of the few there in person or watching online! All three shows are available at Nugs.tv.

"It's certainly been a stretch since we turned the bus around on tour March 13th, canceled the Broadmoor, and then eventually our entire summer. We hope you all are doing as well as you can. It's certainly a strange time!" says Leftover Salmon.

The band, built around the core of founding members Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman, along with banjo-wiz Andy Thorn, bassist Greg Garrison, and drummer Alwyn Robinson, is excited to be performing as Leftover Salmon after such an unexpected and lengthy break. As much as we wish more could attend the show and COVID wasn't a concern, we have to keep things safe and stay within strict guidelines for all our own good.

NPR's Mountain Stage calls Leftover Salmon, "One of the most fun-loving bands you'll encounter," and we sure are happy to be able to help refresh us all with some live music again in the new year!

For more information and other LoS news, please visit www.LeftoverSalmon.com.

