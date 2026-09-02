Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa Will Come to Comedy Works Larimer Square

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Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa will bring The Paradise Gothic Tour to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Sunday October 11, with a second show just added.

Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa is a Sri Lankan comedian, writer, & director. His self-directed & self-written comedy specials include Monsoon Season, French Kiss Tunnel, & his most recent special Woodapple Jam. His dead-pan style puts audiences at ease while challenging conventional wisdom with a unique tone that is often irreverent, at times poignant, and always hysterical.

Paradise Gothic is a sharp, darkly funny new hour exploring immigration, anarchism, "radical Buddhism," and the absurdities of attempting to build a life within late-stage capitalism.

With his trademark deadpan delivery and postcolonial wit, Vidura takes on corporate tech culture, spiritual burnout, and the strange comedy of trying to stay human in a world ran by numbers. Smart, subversive, and quietly explosive; this is Vidura at his most fearless!

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