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Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa Will Come to Comedy Works Larimer Square

The Sri Lankan comedian brings his PARADISE GOTHIC hour to Denver's Larimer Square venue.

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Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa Will Come to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa will bring The Paradise Gothic Tour to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Sunday October 11, with a second show just added.

Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa is a Sri Lankan comedian, writer, & director. His self-directed & self-written comedy specials include Monsoon Season, French Kiss Tunnel, & his most recent special Woodapple Jam. His dead-pan style puts audiences at ease while challenging conventional wisdom with a unique tone that is often irreverent, at times poignant, and always hysterical.

Paradise Gothic is a sharp, darkly funny new hour exploring immigration, anarchism, "radical Buddhism," and the absurdities of attempting to build a life within late-stage capitalism.

With his trademark deadpan delivery and postcolonial wit, Vidura takes on corporate tech culture, spiritual burnout, and the strange comedy of trying to stay human in a world ran by numbers. Smart, subversive, and quietly explosive; this is Vidura at his most fearless!

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