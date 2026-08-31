THE VAMPIRE OF LAFAYETTE to Open at Buntport Theater

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Buntport will kick off their 26th season with a world premiere comedy based on Colorado lore, The Vampire Of Lafayette.

In the town of Lafayette, Colorado, there is a cemetery that was established in 1891. In 1918, a man was buried, his simple handmade headstone marking his spot in potter's field. Decades later, the rumors started. It was said that Téodor Glava was a vampire, that his spirit could be seen lurking in the cemetery, that his fingernails grew into a blood red rose bush, and that the stake that had been driven through his heart grew into a tree that keeps him trapped in the ground. This lore persisted, inspiring visitors from far and wide to visit the grave, leaving trinkets as offerings to the creature beneath. Reality is a lot less dramatic and a lot more xenophobic: a Romanian coal miner died, probably of the Spanish flu, and the fact that he hailed from Transylvania captured imaginations.

In 2026, Buntport took the truth and the lore, added a huge dose of artistic license, and created The Vampire of Lafayette. Douglas, assistant manager at Sonic and a self-proclaimed vampirologist befriends Liliana who claims that cherry limeades are her “life blood” and mysteriously only walks up to the drive thru after the sun has set to order two drinks with extra ice. What lurks beneath the ground in this new comedy? Perhaps more than you expect.

The Vampire of Lafayette plays October 2-25, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00, and Monday the 12th at 7:30.

After the performance on Sunday the 11th, enjoy a talkback with Chelsea Pennington Hahn, the Director of the Lafayette History Museum. Buntport will also be doing a special episode of The Enthusiasts up in Lafayette on October 22. More information will be available on the website.

Friday the 23rd is an accessibility performance, with ASL interpretation, audio description, and captioning. Captioning will also be available by request on the 24th and 25th.

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