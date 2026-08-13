Comedy Works to Celebrate 45 Years in Denver

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Comedy Works will celebrate 45 years in Denver this September, marking the anniversary of its longtime Larimer Square location with special performances, promotions, contests, giveaways and more.

The venue opened in September 1981 as Denver's first full-time professional comedy club and has since hosted generations of established and emerging stand-up comedians.

Over the past 45 years, performers including Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Joe Rogan, Jamie Foxx, Roseanne Barr, Craig Ferguson, Marc Maron, Ali Wong and Nate Bargatze have appeared at Comedy Works. The club has also provided an early platform for comedians who later went on to television and national touring careers, including Denver favorite and Last Comic Standing winner Josh Blue.

The anniversary festivities will include appearances at both Comedy Works locations. Ralph Barbosa will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square September 24–26, while Billy Gardell will take the stage at Comedy Works South at the Landmark September 25–27.

“We're turning 45, but we're telling everyone we're still 29!” Wende Curtis said in a statement celebrating the milestone. “It's been the honor of a lifetime to carry the torch for this incredible club.”

Curtis credited the comedians, staff and audiences with establishing Comedy Works as a Denver institution.

“This anniversary belongs to every person who's ever walked through our doors,” she continued. “Thank you for making Comedy Works a Denver institution—and here's to the next 45 years of laughter.”

Comedy Works' presence in the Denver area expanded with Comedy Works South at the Landmark, which will celebrate its own 18th anniversary in October. The complex includes the comedy showroom as well as Lucy Restaurant, Lila B Lounge and the Curtis Ballroom.

Throughout the 45th anniversary celebration, Comedy Works plans to offer additional special performances, promotions, contests, giveaways and other surprises at its two locations.

Ralph Barbosa will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square September 24–26, with Billy Gardell appearing at Comedy Works Landmark September 25–27. Advance tickets are now on sale through Comedy Works.

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