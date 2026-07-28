Timmy No Breaks to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square
The Kill Tony breakout will headline several sets at the Denver comedy club.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Timmy No Brakes will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 PM; Friday July 31 at 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM; and Saturday August 1 at 7:00 & 9:15 PM.
Timmy No Brakes is comedy's most unhinged rising star, recently winning the golden ticket on Kill Tony. As a Kill Tony viral menace, Timmy's off-the-rails energy has lit up everything from packed arenas (don't fact check that) to legendary rooms like The Cenote Coffee Open Mic.
His live shows blend chaotic character work, high-octane rants, and just enough sincerity to make you question your life choices. He hates bills, loves tits, and swears he's 18.
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