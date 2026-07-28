 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Timmy No Breaks to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

The Kill Tony breakout will headline several sets at the Denver comedy club.

By:
Timmy No Breaks to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Timmy No Brakes will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 PM; Friday July 31 at 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM; and  Saturday August 1 at 7:00 & 9:15 PM.

Timmy No Brakes is comedy's most unhinged rising star, recently winning the golden ticket on Kill Tony. As a Kill Tony viral menace, Timmy's off-the-rails energy has lit up everything from packed arenas (don't fact check that) to legendary rooms like The Cenote Coffee Open Mic.

His live shows blend chaotic character work, high-octane rants, and just enough sincerity to make you question your life choices. He hates bills, loves tits, and swears he's 18. 


 

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure in Colorado Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Creede Repertory Theatre - Mainstage Theatre (6/27-9/13)
Ali Stroker in Concert in Colorado Ali Stroker in Concert
Lone Tree Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey) in Colorado Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Paramount Theatre (9/23-9/23)
Legally Blonde - The Musical in Colorado Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
My Chemical Romance & The Breeders in Colorado My Chemical Romance & The Breeders
Coors Field (8/27-8/27)
Insight Colab Theatre presents Shadows & Secrets  in Colorado Insight Colab Theatre presents Shadows & Secrets 
Vintage Theatre (8/28-8/30)
Firebringer in Colorado Firebringer
The Lincoln Center (9/11-9/12)
Cole Swindell in Colorado Cole Swindell
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, (9/10-9/10)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Colorado The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Creede Repertory Theatre - Mainstage Theatre (5/30-9/06)
Colorado Music Festival's 2026 Season in Colorado Colorado Music Festival's 2026 Season
Chautauqua Auditorium (7/09-8/09)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets