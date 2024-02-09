Video: Get A First Look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts' CEBOLLAS

Get a first look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Cebollas in an all new trailer. Watch the video below!

Tere are three sisters forced to take an unexpected road trip from Albuquerque to Denver. Speeding past Santa Fe, Colorado Springs, and Castle Rock, they reflect on family history and muse about the future. They don’t travel for business or for pleasure.

They just need to transport a dead body across state lines.

But, then again, what is family for?

Cebollas featuresZuleyma Guevara (Sancocho, WP Theatre) as Tere, Jamie Ann Romero (The Cottage, Broadway) as Yolie, and Xochitl Romero (Crabs in a Bucket, Atwater Village Theatre) as Celia.

Cebollas is directed by Jerry Ruiz (FADE, DCPA) with scenic design by Raul Abrego (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Barrington Stage/GEVA Theatre),costume design by Raquel Barreto (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA), lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera (I and You, Bristol Riverside Theatre), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), projection design by Alex Basco Koch (The Who’s Tommy, DCPA), dramaturgy by Xiomara Cornejo (every.single.one, Studio Four), casting by Bass/Valle Casting (Clyde’s, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (A Little Night Music, DCPA), and stage management by Michael G. Morales (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA) and Sage Hughes (A Little Night Music, DCPA).

Playing in the Singleton Theatre Now - March 17, 2024



