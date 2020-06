Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

DCPA's Executive Director of Education and Community Engagement Allison Watrous looks back at the DCPA's production of Goodnight Moon in October 2019.

The video also includes a musical number from the show, "Positive Attitude" performed by Rakeem Lawrence (Bunny), Mercedes Perez (Cat), Susanna McCleod (Cow) and Marco Robinson (Dog).

Watch the video below!

