Video: First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Get a first look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY which begins performances next month at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The production runs February 7th through March 31, 2024.

Based on one audience suggestion (a title of a show that has never been written), the dazzling players create a brand new, fully improvised Shakespearean masterpiece right before your eyes. Nothing has been planned out, rehearsed, or written. All of the dialogue is said for the first time, the characters are created as you watch, and if ever you’re wondering where the story is going…so are they! See the show TimeOut Chicago calls “Staggeringly Brilliant” and “Downright Hilarious!” You’ve never seen the Bard like this before!



