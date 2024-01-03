Video: First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Improvised Shakespeare Company® proudly presents an evening of spontaneous comedy featuring the language and themes of William Shakespeare!

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In Photo 3 Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Photo 4 VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Get a first look at  THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY which begins performances next month at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The production runs February 7th through March 31, 2024.

Based on one audience suggestion (a title of a show that has never been written), the dazzling players create a brand new, fully improvised Shakespearean masterpiece right before your eyes. Nothing has been planned out, rehearsed, or written. All of the dialogue is said for the first time, the characters are created as you watch, and if ever you’re wondering where the story is going…so are they! See the show TimeOut Chicago calls “Staggeringly Brilliant” and “Downright Hilarious!” You’ve never seen the Bard like this before!







RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6 Photo
Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6

Comedy Works has announced that Frankie Quiñones will perform this weekend. 

2
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Mens Chorus In M Photo
Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024

Experience the incredible talent of Tony-winning actress Jennifer Holliday as she joins the Denver Gay Men's Chorus for a special performance of 'Neon Lights.' This tribute to Broadway is set to take place in March 2024 and promises to be a showstopper that resonates with audiences for generations.

3
Ian Bagg to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square & South at the Landmark in January Photo
Ian Bagg to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square & South at the Landmark in January

Comedy Works will present Ian Bagg in January.

4
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs ELLA & LOUIS: Jazz Musics Perfect Partnersh Photo
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs ELLA & LOUIS: Jazz Music's Perfect Partnership, Featuring Mary Louis Lee and Robert Johnson

Mary Louise Lee and Robert Johnson will bring Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong's Ella & Louis album to life and audiences to have the opportunity to see them perform together at four different venues around the metro area.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

Video: Bobby Smith Sings 'Gliding' From RAGTIME at Signature TheatreVideo: Bobby Smith Sings 'Gliding' From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 BelowVIDEO: Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met OperaReview Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera
BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory TheatreBWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre

Videos

First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
UnParrishable: One Night Only in Denver UnParrishable: One Night Only
Clocktower Cabaret (1/10-1/10)
Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka in Denver Anon(ymous): A Play by Naomi Iizuka
Loft Theatre (2/16-2/25)
237 Virginia Avenue in Denver 237 Virginia Avenue
Local Theater Company (5/02-5/19)
Backwoods Cigars Show in Denver Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
The Wedding Singer in Denver The Wedding Singer
Front Range Theatre Company (1/18-1/20)
Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You