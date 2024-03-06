Video: First Look at SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

By: Mar. 06, 2024
Get a first look at Infinity Experiences's in association with Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center presentation of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE - now through May 5th, 2024 at Stanley Marketplace. 

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is a captivating immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station. This unique journey will give audiences breathtaking 360-degree views of Earth and life in space as an astronaut using advanced technology. 

After having fascinated 300,000 visitors around the world, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE lands in Denver featuring new content captured in space, promising an otherworldly adventure! 

Prepare yourself for a powerful immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station. On this unique journey, you will access never-before-seen 360-degree videos captured in space using advanced technology. Witness breathtaking views of Earth and gain a unique perspective into the daily life of astronauts through exclusive encounters with the international crew. 




