Video: First Look at SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Infinity Experiences's in association with Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center presentation of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE - now through May 5th, 2024 at Stanley Marketplace.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is a captivating immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station. This unique journey will give audiences breathtaking 360-degree views of Earth and life in space as an astronaut using advanced technology.

After having fascinated 300,000 visitors around the world, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE lands in Denver featuring new content captured in space, promising an otherworldly adventure!

Prepare yourself for a powerful immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station. On this unique journey, you will access never-before-seen 360-degree videos captured in space using advanced technology. Witness breathtaking views of Earth and gain a unique perspective into the daily life of astronauts through exclusive encounters with the international crew.