Vail Dance Festival Cancels In-Person Performances For 2020

The Vail Valley Foundation today announced that the Vail Dance Festival will cancel all in-person performances for the 2020 season, a decision made in the interest of the safety and well-being of artists, staff and audiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Festival plans to present a digital festival of unique performances from past seasons during the intended time of the 2020 Festival, and preparations are under way for the return of live performances starting with opening night on July 30, 2021.

"We had hoped to be able to present some version of the Festival this summer, but with great reluctance have now concluded that it is simply not safe to do so," said Vail Dance Festival Artistic Director Damian Woetzel. "The Vail Dance Festival is a place of intense collaboration among our artists, and we look forward to the creative energy that will be more powerful than ever when we are all able to be together again next summer."

Woetzel said the Festival will unveil a digital event during the planned July 31-Aug 11 dates, which will include unique performances and commissions from past Vail seasons, as well as online forums and educational content featuring dance and music luminaries.

"It is difficult to think about not having the Festival this summer in Vail, but we will continue to connect through dance from a distance until we can gather again in person," said Sarah Johnson, Vail Valley Foundation Senior Vice President for Education & the Arts. "We are committed to making decisions this year to protect the health and well-being of our community in the short-term while ensuring the future viability of this incredible Festival for years to come."

The Vail Dance Festival relies on donations and ticket purchases to plan, produce and sustain the world-renowned Festival. In order to ensure this excellence returns in 2021, organizers ask that ticketholders consider donating their ticket purchase to the Vail Dance Festival, or credit the value of tickets to a purchase next season. Ticketholders also have the option to receive refunds. Donations will provide operational support and help ensure the future of the Vail Dance Festival.

If you purchased tickets to the Vail Dance Festival, the following options are available:

1) DONATE - We ask that you please consider donating your ticket purchase to the Vail Dance Festival. These donations will provide operational support and help secure our future.

2) EXCHANGE - You may convert the value of your ticket(s) to a credit that can be applied to a future ticket purchase.

3) REFUND - If you wish to request a full or partial refund of your ticket purchase, please contact the Box Office directly at boxoffice@vvf.org. If we do not hear from you by July 31, a full refund will automatically be applied to your original payment.

For assistance with these options, please contact:

BOX OFFICE | 970.845.TIXS(8497) | boxoffice@vvf.org

