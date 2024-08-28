VITALY:  An Evening of Wonders Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lakewood Cultural Center will celebrate 25 years of performances by kicking off the 2024-2025 LCC Presents season with “VITALY: An Evening of Wonders.”

Vitaly Beckman stumped Penn & Teller twice on their hit TV show “Fool Us.” He lit up Times Square and amazed audiences all over the world. Now he brings his latest and most ambitious production, “An Evening of Wonders,” to the stage at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Combining breathtaking visuals with Vitaly’s captivating style, “An Evening of Wonders” is an interactive theatrical experience that takes the audience on a magical journey. Along the way, Vitaly blends art and illusion to illustrate the story of his transformation from a boy with a dream to a man with a vision — the vision of a world where the rules of reality do not exist. In this world, paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver’s licenses. Even time itself reverses as bare broken branches visibly repair and renew themselves with the green leaves of spring.

Featuring some of the most original illusions ever witnessed — many of which touch on tender topics such as love, loss and growing old — Vitaly’s “An Evening of Wonders” does more than entertain. It moves, inspires and instills within all who experience it a fresh perspective on life and a greater realization that ours is a world of beauty and wonder.





