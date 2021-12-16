Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Cast Perform National Anthem at Broncos Game

pixeltracker

The production runs June 9 – 26, 2022 at the Buell Theatre.

Dec. 16, 2021  

The National Tour company of Moulin Rouge! performed the National Anthem at a recent Denver Broncos game. Check out the video below!

Broadway veterans Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan play the roles of Satine and Christian in the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The show premieres February 26th in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. It runs June 9 - 26, 2022 at the Buell Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and it received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and recently re-opened following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes Todd Aldrich To Board Of Directors
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Announces Auditions For SOMETHING ROTTEN!
  • Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY