VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Cast Perform National Anthem at Broncos Game

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The National Tour company of Moulin Rouge! performed the National Anthem at a recent Denver Broncos game. Check out the video below!

Broadway veterans Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan play the roles of Satine and Christian in the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The show premieres February 26th in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. It runs June 9 - 26, 2022 at the Buell Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and it received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and recently re-opened following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.