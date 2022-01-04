VIDEO: First Look at THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Denver Center

The Choir of Man is coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre this month. Get a first look at the show in the all new video below!

The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party. It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to.

Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone. A cast of nine multi-talented guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: your local pub.

Performances run January 14-16, 2022. Learn more at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/choir-of-man/.